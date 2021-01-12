Theatrical and variety program “Zamandash” will take place in Yekaterinburg

The public organization “Local national-cultural autonomy of the Tatars of Yekaterinburg” is conducting a theatrical and variety program “Zamandash” (“Contemporary”) on January 17, 2021 at 13:30.

The purpose of the program: Preservation and protection of the identity, culture, language and traditions of the Tatar people, patriotic education of the younger generation, strengthening the unity of the multinational people of the Russian Federation living in the city of Yekaterinburg.

The program is supported by the Yekaterinburg City Administration and the Association of National Cultural Associations of the Sverdlovsk Region.

In a programme:

Master class on vocal skills. The master class is conducted by the laureate of international and All-Russian competitions, head of the folk group “Solntsevorot”, singer, composer, writer, teacher of the highest category – Anastasia Vedernikova;

Exhibition – presentation of literature of the Sverdlovsk Regional Interethnic Library in the Tatar language;

Exhibition of illustrations by artists of the Republic of Tatarstan to works of Tatar literature;

Project – exhibition “One people – people the Winner” (photo – exhibition “Obelisks of Victory”; exhibition “On the contribution of peoples to the Victory in the Second World War; an exhibition dedicated to representatives of different peoples and nationalities, Heroes of the Soviet Union);

Interactive program “Kaz Kalume” (“Goose feather”);

Concert of creative teams and performers, representatives of national-cultural associations of the Sverdlovsk region.

Venue: Cultural Center “Elmash” named after Yu.P. Glazkova, Yekaterinburg, st. Old Bolsheviks, house 22.

tatur.tatarstan.ru