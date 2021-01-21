Vasil Shaykhraziev arrives in Bashkortostan on a working visit

January 20, 2021

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev has arrived today with a working visit to the capital of Bashkortostan.

The Permanent Representative welcomed the guests at the Ufa International Airport of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Bashkortostan Yakubov Yusup Digansheevich and Representative of the World Congress of Tatars in the Republic Bashkortostan Davletshin Alfred Amirovich.

On January 21-22, Vasil Shaikhraziev will hold meetings with compatriots in the Republic of Bashkortostan.