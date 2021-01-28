Vasil Shaikhraziev met with the rector of the university Alexander Shestakov

Today, as part of a working trip to the Ural Federal District, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev met with the rector of South Ural State University, Alexander Shestakov. The meeting was also attended by vice-governor of the Chelyabinsk region Anatoly Vekshin and chairman of the executive committee of the Congress of Tatars of the Chelyabinsk region, deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Chelyabinsk region Lena Kolesnikova.

The Chairperson of Executive Committee of the Tatar Congress of the Chelyabinsk Region noted that last year President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov paid a working visit to Chelyabinsk, during which an agreement on cooperation between the subjects was concluded, which also became the basis for interaction between Kazan and South Ural universities. Alexander Shestakov emphasized that the university works in close relationship with the Kazan Federal University and announced his intention to visit Kazan.

Vasil Shaikhraziev noted that South Ural State University always supports the activities of the Congress of Tatars of the Chelyabinsk region and this meeting is proof of that. The Chairman of the National Council presented Alexander Shestakov with a letter of thanks from the World Congress of Tatars and expressed his hope for further cooperation.