Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Renat Valiullin visited the interactive museum of Tatar culture and life

Renat Valiullin, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region, visited the interactive museum of Tatar culture and life in the House of Friendship of the Leningrad Region, which opened its doors to visitors 3 years ago.

The main initiator of the creation of the museum was Rustam Khuchashev, chairman of the Peter Buylary Association of Culture and Art Workers, who suddenly passed away last year.

The collection of the interactive museum of Tatar culture presents objects of culture and art brought from Tatarstan: household items: a stove recreated following the example of a stove in a Tatar hut (XXI century), towels with patterns (XVIII century), a chest with a pattern (XX century), a chest with a metal ornament (XX century), wooden spinning wheel (XIX century), cradle with burlap (late XVIII – early XIX century), rocker (XIX century), scythe (XIX century), iron made of cast iron (XIX century), kerosene lamp ( XX century), a clock from a Tatar hut (XVIII century); paintings and musical instruments and many others. Rustam Khuchashev and his team managed to recreate the atmosphere of a traditional Tatar house in the museum.

All exhibits – household items, elements of traditional national costume, musical instruments – were donated by representatives of the Tatar community of the region. Currently, the museum is named after Rustam Khuchashev.

His friends and associates continue the activities of the Peter Buylary Association, the Faida business club and the interactive museum. They hold concerts, Tatar discos, youth work and other national and cultural events. The museum was repeatedly visited by various delegations from the Republic of Tatarstan.

At the site of the museum, Renat Valiullin held a working meeting with the director of the House of Friendship of the Leningrad Region Vladimir Mikhailenko and a long-term partner of Rustam Khuchashev – the chairman of the regional public organization of Tatar culture of the Leningrad region “Tatar Cultural Society“ Faida ”Airat Mannanov, where they discussed current working issues of the museum and its content new exhibits, outlined plans for the implementation of joint projects.

At the end of the meeting, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Renat Valiullin handed over to the museum an exhibit that keeps the bright memory of Rustam Khuchashev.

A couple of years ago, Renat Valiullin got carried away with self-study of playing the accordion – the lingering melody performed on the accordion did not leave him indifferent. Having learned about this, the chairman of the Peter Buylary Association, Rustam Khuchashev, presented him with a unique instrument, a family heirloom – an accordion, which was passed down to descendants in his family for several generations.

And in a solemn atmosphere, Renat Valiullin handed over a unique family musical instrument to the museum, which is named after the long-term owner of this accordion.

