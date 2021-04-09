Today, on April 8, Danis Shakirov, head of the Executive Committee of the World Congress of Tatars, held a meeting on organizing courses dedicated to the organization of the Sabantuy national holiday. The meeting was also attended by head of the “Resource Center for the Implementation of Innovations and the Preservation of Traditions in the Sphere of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan” Alsu Miftakhova.

The course “Methods and technology of organizing and holding the Sabantuy peopel’s holiday” will be organized in online and offline formats. The training will take place from 26 to 29 April. As listeners of the course, directors-organizers of the Sabantuy holiday in the regions of the Russian Federation, countries of the near and far abroad are invited. Upon completion of the training, a certificate of completion of the program will be issued. Danis Shakirov held a meeting on the preparation of courses dedicated to the organization of the Sabantuy holiday