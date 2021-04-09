Raikhan Mannyapova has been solemnly presented in Tashkent with the gratitude of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan

On April 6, 2021, the opening ceremony of the Representative Office of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan after reconstruction was held in Tashkent.

The event was attended by Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan A.A. Karimov, Deputy Khakim of the Tashkent Region for Foreign Trade and Investment N.Kh. Sharipov, Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan A.A. Akhtareev, Head Representative offices of Rossotrudnichestvo in the Republic of Uzbekistan Vozhdaev M.V., Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Republic of Tatarstan Sh.R. Ageev, Chairman of the Board of the Tatar Public Cultural and Educational Center (TOKPTs) in Tashkent Nabiullin R.Kh., Chairman of the Council of Elders of the TOKPTs Of Tashkent Giniyatullin R.A., activists and members of the Board of the Tashkent City and Tatar Youth Union and the Council of Tatar Youth under it, employees of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Republic of Tatarstan, compatriots, representatives of the media.

Within the framework of the meeting, in a solemn atmosphere, an award was given to the member of the Management Board of the Tashkent City TV and Radio Broadcasting Center, Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, radio host and editor of the Tatar-Bashkir edition of the “Buller Chishmu” (Crystal Spring) “Uzteleradiocompany” R.Ya. Mannyapova. gratitude of the President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minikhanov

The event was covered by the TNV-Planet bureau in Uzbekistan.

Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Republic of Uzbekistan