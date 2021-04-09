The “Tybeteika ” festival has opened in Moscow

Annual Festival of Cultures “Oriental Bazaar” Tyubeteika ” acquaints Muscovites and guests of the capital with the cultural, artistic, historical heritage of the peoples of Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Georgia, as well as Russia in general. The exhibition pays great attention to arts and crafts, preserving the traditions of peoples, as well as national cuisine and customs. An integral part of the project is cultural education and demonstration of private collections with stories by art historians, screenings of films about masters, artists and expositions of private and state museums.

Within the framework of the festival, the project “Millihasite” @millihasite presented its unique collection of traditional women’s costumes of wealthy Kazan Tatars of the mid-19th century.

Plenipotentiary Representation

the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation (Moscow)