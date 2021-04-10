The Republican Olympiad in the Tatar language  among students of Muslim educational organizations    held0

Today, on the 26th day of Sha’ban month (April 8), the Russian Islamic Institute hosted the Republican Olympiad in the Tatar language and the history of the Tatar people among students of Muslim educational organizations. The Olympiad was organized by the Russian Islamic Institute and the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Tatarstan.

The Olympiad has been attended by students of the RII, KIU, madrasah “Muhammadiya”, madrasah named after the 1000th anniversary of the adoption of Islam, madrasah “Fanis”, Buinsky madrasah. Participants competed in 3 nominations – Tatar language, history of the Tatar people, Tatar literature and sermon. During the opening of the Olympiad, the director of the Hafiz Training Center Kur’ana Abdurrashid Hazrat Faizov made a welcoming speech. – For madrasah students, knowledge of the Tatar language is of great importance. Since the imam, in the course of his speeches and sermons, must be able to convey information to parishioners in a simple and accessible way, using the literary Tatar language. This Olympiad is designed to increase the interest of future imams, madrasah teachers in their native language, in the history of the Tatar people, – said Abdurrashid Hazrat. Also, the head of the department of science and education of the SAM RT Marat Khazrat Ishmuratov made a welcoming speech.Then the participants started to complete the tasks.

The Olympiad in the Tatar language was held in a written test form with the implementation of individual tasks. The test included questions on phonetics, lexicology, morphology, syntax and punctuation. The Tatar Literature Olympiad was a defense of research work and an oral retelling of a sermon The Olympiad on the history of the Tatar people consisted of passing tests and completing individual tasks involving work with sources. According to the results of the Olympiad, the winners and prize-winners were determined in all nominations.