The heading “Ramadan-2021: everything you need to know” has been opened on the website of the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan

On the eve of the Blessed month of Ramadan on the website of the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan in the section “Useful Information” the heading “Ramadan-2021: everything you need to know” was launched. The rubric will give you the opportunity to get comprehensive and competent answers to the most common questions regarding the rules of the Holy Month, fasting and other rituals. So, the section contains up-to-date information on the dates of the beginning and end of the Muslim fast, the time and procedure for performing the taraweeh-namaz, the minimum amount of payment of fitr-sadak, fidya and nisab during the month of Ramadan in 2021, the date of the celebration of Eid al-Adha, etc.he rubric will work throughout the month of Ramadan and will be updated with new materials.

