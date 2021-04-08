Ravil Akhmetshin met with first-year students of the Graduate School of National Culture and Education named after G. Tukay.

Plenipotentiary Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin met with first-year students of the Graduate School of National Culture and Education named after G. Tukai of the Institute of Philology and Intercultural Communication

of Kazan Federal University.Ravil Kalimullovich – graduate of the Faculty of History and Philology of KSU (Department of the Tatar Language and Literature), Candidate of Law. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Institute of Philology and Intercultural Communication of the Kazan Federal University. “This is the fifth time I have met with students. I come to my colleagues with joy, ”he said. Ravil Akhmetshin told the students about the system of representative offices of Tatarstan in the regions of Russia and the countries of near and far abroad; outstanding people – Tatarstan citizens working in Moscow, who have made and are making a contribution to the development of our country.

After the presentation, students were able to ask questions of interest.

