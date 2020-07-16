100 million rubles were allocated to preserve the identity of the Tatars

07/16/2020

The authorities of Tatarstan, despite the drop in budget revenues, allocated 100 million rubles from the republican treasury. for the program “Preservation of the national identity of the Tatar people” in 2020. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Vasil Shaikhraziev, speaking at a meeting of the commission for preservation and development of the Tatar language.

In particular, national costumes and musical instruments in the amount of 8.5 million rubles will be purchased for the national and cultural autonomies of the Tatars in the regions of Russia and foreign countries.

Mr. Shaikhraziev noted that in previous years about 32 million rubles were allocated for the program.

kommersant.ru