enrutat
Home / 100 million rubles were allocated to preserve the identity of the Tatars
100 million rubles were allocated to preserve the identity of the Tatars

100 million rubles were allocated to preserve the identity of the Tatars

in News, 16.07.2020 0 1

100 million rubles were allocated to preserve the identity of the Tatars

07/16/2020

The authorities of Tatarstan, despite the drop in budget revenues, allocated 100 million rubles from the republican treasury. for the program “Preservation of the national identity of the Tatar people” in 2020. This was announced by Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan Vasil Shaikhraziev, speaking at a meeting of the commission for  preservation and development of the Tatar language.

In particular, national costumes and musical instruments in the amount of 8.5 million rubles will be purchased for the national and cultural autonomies of the Tatars in the regions of Russia and foreign countries.

Mr. Shaikhraziev noted that in previous years about 32 million rubles were allocated for the program.

kommersant.ru

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Яндекс.Метрика 1992-2018 Бөтендөнья татар конгрессы, ОГРН 1031659011350 от 07.07.2000. Контакты. Политика конфиденциальности персональных данных
Все материалы сайта доступны по лицензии: Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International.