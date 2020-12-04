A charity dinner in honor of the decade of disabled people was held in the marquee  of the Yardam foundation

On December 2, within the framework of the Decade of Disabled People, which started in Kazan on December 1, a charity dinner for people with disabilities was held in the marquee of the Yardam Foundation. Representatives of various societies of disabled people came to dinner – people with visual, hearing impairments, wheelchair users, people with diseases of the musculoskeletal system and a diagnosis of cerebral palsy, members of the disabled community of the village of Yudino.

Deputy of the Kazan City Duma, director of the rehabilitation center NIBF “Yardam” Malika Gelmutdinova in her welcoming speech congratulated the society of disabled people of the Republic of Tatarstan on a decade of people with disabilities.

“Our charity event takes place on the eve of the International Day of the Disabled People, which is celebrated on December 3. This day unites all people with disabilities. This is another opportunity to draw public attention to people with poor health. Although this day can hardly be called a holiday, but this is your day – of strong and purposeful people who have decided to start life anew, ”said Malika Gelmutdinova.

On behalf of the guests, the organizers of the event thanked head of the Tatar organization of the society of the blind Vladimir Fedorin, chairman of the Kazan organization of the blind Alsu Ibragimova, chairman of the society of the deaf of Tatarstan Venera Gaulston, chairman of the society of disabled people in the village of Yudino Tatyana Nikolaeva, chairman of the society of disabled people of the Kirovsky district Marat Kadyrov, chairman of the society of disabled people of the Volga region Yulia Azizova and others. For the guests of the charity dinner, a festive concert was organized with participation of members of the disabled people’s societies. Also, every guest of the event was able to receive a food package as part of the “Road of Life” campaign.

At a charitable dinner at the Yardam fund, the disabled people – people with visual, hearing impairments, wheelchair users, people with diseases of the musculoskeletal system and a diagnosis of cerebral palsy thanked the Yardam fund for the care and warmth, love and respect, support they got here.

“The Decade of Disabled People is a reminder that special people live among us, not like everyone else. A reminder that we must be more tolerant, more attentive to people who are not like us, ”said Ildar Bayazitov, Chairman of the Council of NIBF“ Yardam ”.

It should be said that at the rehabilitation center NIBF “Yarddem” rehabilitation courses on the projects “Support each other”, “See and hear with the heart”, “Talking hands”, as well as the action “The road of life” of the charity fund “Yardem”, during which distribution of food kits and lunch boxes to those in need are financed from the grant of President of the Russian Federation for development of civil society provided by the Presidential Grants Fund and at the expense of NIBF Yardam’s own funds.

