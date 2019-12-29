A lot of work is underway in Novosibirsk to perpetuate  history of the Chat Tatars

December 28, 2019

From 2018 to the present, a great deal of work has been carried out in Novosibirsk to perpetuate the history of the Chat Tatars.

The working group of the Public Organization “Regional Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of the Novosibirsk Region” won a grant from the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan on the project: “Cultural and historical heritage: preserve to remember.”

In the process of preparation and implementation of the project “Cultural and historical heritage: keep it in mind,” the following activities were carried out: a sketch of the memorial site “Chatsky fortification” was developed, contracts were signed with contractors for manufacturing and installation of picket fence, information stands, a wooden swing, boom, bonfire , at present, information is being collected and systematized on the Chatsky settlement, about the culture and history of the Chatsky Tatars, photographs for stands. The work itself will be launched in the spring of 2020 under favorable weather conditions. Unfortunately, the grant funds do not cover all costs and additional funding is required to implement further work in accordance with the facility plan. After the final delivery of the memorial place, an official grand opening will be held, and the object will also be included in the excursion route of Novosibirsk.

Thanks to the creation of the memorial site “Chatskoye Gorodishche”, we will preserve the historical heritage of the indigenous inhabitants of the Novosibirsk region – the Chatsky Tatars, residents and visitors of the city will learn about the existence in the XVI-XVII centuries. on the territory of the modern city of Novosibirsk – the Chatsky settlement, as well as get acquainted with the history and culture of the indigenous people – Chatsky Tatars.