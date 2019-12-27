A new alley of monuments and a bust of Musa Jalil in Uralmash will appear in Yekaterinburg

A new alley with monuments, national writers and poets will appear in Yekaterinburg. The mayor of Yekaterinburg Alexander Vysokinsky said this at a reception to the chairman of the Yekaterinburg Society of the Bashkir and Tatar culture Sufkhat Nadyrov.

Nadyrov asked the mayor to erect a monument to Musa Jalil, the hero of the Great Patriotic War and the poet, in Yekaterinburg, and also to rename one of the busy streets in his honor. In the city, in the village of Sadovy, there is already a street that was given the name of the Tatar poet, but, according to representatives of the society, it is too far away and in itself is too small for a name of this magnitude. Nadyrov also appealed to the head of the city with a request to assign one of the streets the name of the famous Bashkir poet Mustai Karim.

City Duma deputy Oleg Khabibullin, who was also present at the meeting, said he was ready to finance the production of a bust of Musa Jalil.

You can satisfy such requests by creating an alley of writers in the park of Friendship of Peoples, the head of the city believes.

– I’m thinking of putting monuments to writers one by one in the park of Friendship of Peoples, and this will be an alley of writers, I still need to think about the name. It is at the subway, people go there. We will continue to refine this square, we will make lighting there – and go! – said Vysokinsky.

Following the meeting, the mayor instructed head of the Ordzhonikidze district, Roman Kravchenko, to develop the concept of the Alley of Writers (Representatives of Peoples) and send it for approval to the Glavarchitecture until June 2020. The alley can be opened in the spring of 2021.

Vysokinsky also asked assistants to bring the issue of Musa Jalil and Mustai Karim streets to the Renaming Commission.

Friendship of Peoples Square is located on Uralmash, near the entrance to the Mashinostroiteley metro station, it was opened in May 2019.

Elvina Kurbanova. Material: E1.RU

tatary-urala.ru