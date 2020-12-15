A regular meeting of the Kazy Council was held at the residence of the Religious Board  of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan

Today, the 29th day of the month of Rabial-Akhir (December 14), a regular meeting of the Council of Kazys was held at the residence of the RB of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan. The meeting was chaired by chief kazy of Tatarstan Jalil Hazrat Fazlyev. Welcoming the meeting participants, he dwelled on one of the important issues on the agenda – preparation and publication of an updated book of Tatar names and listed the requirements for Tatar-Muslim names.

“The name should have Arabic, Tatar, Persian, Turkish origins and beautiful meaning. Although it sounds very beautiful in Arabic, there are names that cannot be given to a child from the point of view of Sharia, ”Jalil Hazrat said. He urged to discuss outdated names as well. By the next meeting, which is scheduled for January 11, the kazys will prepare their proposals. It is planned that the book of names will be published by the Publishing house “Khuzur” of the DUM RT at the suggestion of the Kazyev Council and will be available to imams, parents, and a wide range of readers. In addition, the kazys studied several controversial cases related to family issues and made decisions on them, as well as discussed ways to increase the effectiveness of the activities of Tatarstan mosques and imams in preserving the Tatar language and Tatar-Muslim traditions, fostering national and religious identity among parishioners.

dumrt.ru