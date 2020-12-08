A schoolgirl from Nizhnekamsk   wins a grant for  implementation of a project to collect spills cards

Schoolgirl from Nizhnekamsk Malika Nasibullina presented her educational project at the forum “Our Tatarstan” and has won a grant for its implementation. The development is a championship for collecting spills cards.

Malika prepared the project together with the heads of the teenage club “Romantic” Gulnara Nasibullina and the club “Yalkyn” Albina Gatina. Head of the Department for Youth Affairs Aigul Aitova explained that the spils map is a puzzle that will make studying the map of Tatarstan and Russia more fun. Magnetic wooden miniatures of districts and regions must be folded into one large card for speed. The person who collects the card faster becomes the winner.

“We congratulate our Malika on the victory and hope that she will inspire her to create new projects,” Aigul Aitova wished.

In addition, Gulnara Nasibullina, according to the results of the competition, became the best leader of the teenage club.

mon.tatarstan.ru