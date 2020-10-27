Alima Zinurova – winner of the Governor’s Prize of the Sverdlovsk Region

October 27, 2020

Zinurova Alima Ilshatovna, a 9th grade pupil of the municipal autonomous educational institution “Azigulovskaya secondary school” of the Artinsky urban district, winner of the regional stage of the Olympiad for schoolchildren in the Tatar language and literature in the Sverdlovsk region, has won the Governor’s award of the Sverdlovsk region.

Due to the unfavorable epidemiological situation in the region, the full-time solemn part of the ceremony is not planned. The awards and diplomas will be presented on an individual basis in the municipal education authorities of the Sverdlovsk region.

The list of winners of regional competitive events for the 2019-2020 academic year included 213 people. After summing up the results, taking into account selection criteria for the award of the Governor of the Sverdlovsk Region in the 2019-2020 academic year, 50 students from 26 municipalities of the region were nominated.

The Sverdlovsk Region Governor’s Award is considered the most prestigious award for schoolchildren in the region. Among the winners of the contest are talented and promising schoolchildren who are able to think creatively and outside the box. The Governor’s Prize for the best pupils of educational institutions in the region assumes a material reward of 30 thousand rubles. The award was established in 1997; over two decades, more than 900 schoolchildren have become laureates of the award.

Awards for the best pupils of the region are presented on the basis of the Decree of the Governor of the Sverdlovsk region dated December 14, 2016 No. 777-UG “On the establishment of the annual award of the Governor of the Sverdlovsk region for students of educational organizations located in the territory of the Sverdlovsk region who have shown outstanding abilities in intellectual, sports, socially significant and creative activity “.

tatur.tatarstan.ru