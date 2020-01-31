All media of Tatmedia will be combined into five network lines

January 31, 2020

JSC “Tatmedia” will unite the media into five network lines, said general director of the organization, Shamil Sadykov, at a meeting of the board of the Republican Agency for Press and Mass Communications “Tatmedia”.

“There are a lot of media in Tatmedia, we decided to combine them into five network lines,” Sadykov said.

The first line will include a single news aggregator tatmedia.ru from more than 100 sites. The second line will include the Tatarstan-24 television network. The third line will connect the Atna Vakyigalary and Events of the Week newspaper complex and become a resource uniting regional newspapers. The next complex will include the Kunel radio network and the Kitap online radio. A separate line of Tatmedia profiles on social networks will also be created.

In future, the tatmedia.ru news aggregator will include news in the Tatar language, shared details Sadykov.

“Soon, a Tatar-language feed of all the news of the republic will be integrated on the site,” said the speaker.

Ksenia Perepechenova

tatar-inform.ru