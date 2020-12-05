Anyuza Abdurakhmanova: “A good start is the key to further success”

The credo of teacher of the kindergarten “Fairy Tale” in the town of Tetyushi in teaching the Tatar language Anyuza Abdurakhmanova is “A good start is the key to further success.”

Anyuza Vildanovna’s pedagogical experience is considerable – 30 years. “From childhood I knew that I would become a teacher. Here is a prime example of the fact that thoughts are material. For the most part, the teachers of our rural school influenced the choice of profession. Respected among the common people, they won my heart with their kindness, fair attitude towards all pupils students and selfless desire to give knowledge, ”says Anyuza Vildanovna. Therefore, she considers these qualities to be the main ones in working with children, and they, in turn, go with open hearts to a sensitive educator, communication with whom is a source of joy and new knowledge for them.

Teaching children the Tatar language in kindergarten is one of the most difficult methodological tasks. It is not so easy for kids to master the language, which is the second for many, but Anyuza Vildanovna is sincerely interested in arousing in children interest and respect for the linguistic and cultural diversity of Tatarstan and Russia. In her classes, children get acquainted with culture, traditions and customs of the Tatar people, learn to love and respect the Tatar language, to feel its beauty. “Today we see that not all Tatar families, unfortunately, communicate in their native language, and therefore children learn the language in kindergarten. Success in the process of language acquisition also depends on the unity of the family and kindergarten. It is important that children know and respect the language spoken by themselves, relatives, friends and others. A good command of two state languages ​​will definitely come in handy in life, ”Anyuza Abdurakhmanova is sure.

Colleagues highly value her professionalism: “Anyuza Vildanovna combines great diligence, love for her profession and children. She knows how to find a common language not only with any child, but also with every parent. Speaks at parent-teacher meetings, holds individual conversations with parents, events with the participation of parents, is always open to dialogue. ”

Sharing her knowledge and experience, the specialist also teaches Russian-speaking colleagues the Tatar language. As a result, educators Natalia Krupina, Yulia Vavilina, Natalya Biryukova in different years became finalists of the republican competition for Russian-speaking teachers “I speak and work in Tatar”. Anyuza Abdurakhmanova takes an active part in regional events, zonal and republican events in the field of preschool education.

It should be noted that, as part of the creative group, she was engaged in development of an educational and methodological complex for teaching preschool children the two state languages ​​at the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan and was a reviewer of the books by Kafiya Zakirova “Balachak Alany” and “On the Glade of Childhood”.

And she is also the chairman of the kindergarten trade union committee, an activist of the regional public organization “Ak Kalfak” – and as soon as everything is in time! According to the professional, it is not difficult, you just need to turn on the heart, will and mind, seek, create, go forward.

Madina Ibatullina

tetyushy.ru