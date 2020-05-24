Congratulation by  President of the Republic of Tatarstan on the occasion of Uraza Bairam

May 24, 2020

Dear Tatarstan people!

Dear compatriots!

I heartily congratulate you on the long-awaited end of the post and the blessed holiday of Uraza Bairam – Eid al-Fitr!

With great zeal on that day, praising All-Merciful Allah for his boundless generosity, turning his grateful gaze to the holy Mecca and performing merciful deeds, millions of Muslims all over the world are attached to enduring spiritual values, gain inner harmony, are freed from the burden of sins and evil sins. Observing Uraza during the holy month of Ramadan, praying earnestly and following the plans of the Almighty, a faithful fully ia prepared for the feast of retribution and, I am sure, will adequately meet it, despite temporary difficulties.

Today, when life itself requires prudence, endurance and difficult decisions from us, the wonderful words of the Noble Quran are filled with special meaning: “O those who believe! Seek patience and prayer for help. Indeed, Allah is with the patient. ” I am sincerely grateful to the Muslims of the republic for the fact that they, along with our Orthodox brothers and representatives of other traditional religions, are fully aware of the high degree of responsibility to the Almighty and society that lies with all of us, and strictly follow the unshakable ideals of humanity and good neighborliness.

It is gratifying that this year many of us found an opportunity to provide spiritual and material support to needy and weak people, old people and large families, took a personal part in the formation of iftar sets within the framework of the socially significant social initiative “Yardam Yanyasha!” Help is near! ” I am sure that the celebration of Uraza Bayram in a warm family environment will bring us even closer and give strength for further moral self-improvement and creative activity.

May this wonderful holiday again grant us all the joy of being in close unity with the Almighty, inexhaustible optimism in life and the will to new achievements! I wish you and your loved ones peace, happiness, kindness and prosperity!

President of the Republic of Tatarstan R.N. Minnikhanov