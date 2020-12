Danis Satdinov, a student of the Kazan Radio-Mechanical College, a member of the team of the Organizing Committee of the Autumn Volunteer Session of 2019 and the final forum of volunteers “Good Tatarstan”, holder of the Commendation of the Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services of the Republic of Tatarstan (2019), activist of the movement ” Kazan Volunteers “.

Danis has spent than 1300 volunteer hours at events of various levels.

