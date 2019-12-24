December 23, 2019

December 21 in the village of Tatarskoye Maklakovo a parade of Ded Moroz and Snow Maidens took place.

For the second year in a row, Ded Moroz (O. Anzhanov) and Snegurochka (R. Khamzina) from the editorial board of the Tugan Yak newspaper took part in this exciting and spectacular event. It should be noted that the administration of the Spassky district and the department of culture, youth, sports and tourism of this municipality awarded the editorial staff with a letter of thanks for assistance in organizing the parade and for their active participation in this interdistrict festival “Ded Moroz visiting Kysh Babay”.

Head of the local village Salekh Safinovich Shchegalev expressed his gratitude to the Tugan Yak newspaper for the systematic informational support of this rural municipality and promised fellow villagers and guests to decorate the next festival with elements of the Sabantuy national holiday.

And we enjoyed dancing, singing songs and, of course, handing out our gifts from the bag of Tuganyakov’s Santa Claus, and all this was recorded on our camera by our Ilnar Sadekov and today we bring to your attention.

Newspaper “Tugan Yak”