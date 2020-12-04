Expanded meeting of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars will be held in Kazan tomorrow

Tomorrow, December 5, 2020, an expanded meeting of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars will be held, dedicated to summing up the results of 2020 and approving the work plan for 2021.

At 10:00, under the leadership of Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaikhraziev, a meeting of the members of the National Council of the WCT is scheduled.

The Expanded Meeting of the WCT National Council will begin at 11:30. Due to the current epidemiological situation, the event will be held at the ZOOM site.

In addition, within the framework of the meeting, it is expected to train participants of the meeting on the population census campaign and on topic of grants from the Government of the Republic of Tatarstan.