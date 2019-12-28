Farid Mukhametshin took part a farewell ceremony with Makhmut Gareev in Moscow

December 27, 2019

A delegation of Tatarstan headed by Chairman of the State Council of the Republic of Tatarstan, Farid Mukhametshin, took part in the farewell ceremony with the President of the Academy of Military Sciences, General of the Army Makhmut Gareev, in Moscow today, the republic’s parliament’s press service reports.

At a civil requiem, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu emphasized that Makhmut Gareev left a deep mark in the life, formation and development of the Russian army.

Farid Mukhametshin conveyed condolences to the family and friends of Makhmut Gareev on behalf of the President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov and State Councilor of the Republic Mintimer Shaimiev.

“Makhmut Gareev is an outstanding son of the Tatar people. Together with him, an entire era of people who until their last breath served their homeland is leaving. Once having taken the oath of youth, Makhmut Gareyev, up to 96 years old, was especially responsible for his obligations, was a man of high honor and dignity, ”the head of the Parliament of the Republic of Tatarstan emphasized.

According to Mukhametshin, the legendary general constantly maintained contact with the republic. “We are grateful to Mahmut Akhmetovich, who until the last day carried out a large educational work to restore historical justice and dispel the falsifications of the feat of the Soviet people in the Great Patriotic War. Largely thanks to his research activities, the myth about the betrayal of the Tatar poet Musa Jalil was debunked and his feat was documented, thereby returning the hero’s good name, ”said Chairman of the State Council.

Farid Mukhametshin assured that the memory of the military leader will be preserved for many years.

As previously reported by Tatar-inform, president of the Academy of Military Sciences, Army General Makhmut Gareev, died on the 97th year of his life on December 25. After a civil requiem, he was buried at the Federal War Memorial Cemetery in Mytishchi. Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to the family and friends of the general, calling him “a real patriot.”

tatar-inform.ru