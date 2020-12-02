Forum of Working Youth, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR

In Kazan, from 19 to 22 December 2020, the Forum of Working Youth will be held, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR.

It will run in a mixed format:

Full-time on the basis of the Volga State Academy of Physical Culture, Sports and Tourism (Kazan, Universiade Village, 35);

Online broadcast of all events on the ZOOM platform (the link will be sent to the participants additionally).

The purpose of the forum is to create a communicative environment that contributes to the self-realization of working youth and the improvement of the level of professional knowledge of young specialists. The forum also contributes to development of socially beneficial initiatives.

Within the framework of the Forum:

there will be meetings of the coordination council for the implementation of youth policy at enterprises, institutions and organizations of the Republic of Tatarstan;

an educational program on social design will be organized;

an exciting cultural program is planned;

a solemn award ceremony will take place with the participation of the leadership of the Republic of Tatarstan, winners and diploma winners of republican competitions – “Best in Profession”, “Young Innovator and Inventor of the Republic of Tatarstan”, as well as “Potential of the Republic” for the best work with young people at enterprises and organizations of the Republic of Tatarstan …

The best projects presented by the participants in the framework of the Forum will be awarded grants for their subsequent implementation with a total fund of 1 million rubles.

To participate, you must submit an application by December 12, 2020 to the email address smpotatarstan@yandex.ru.

Contact person Elvira Zagidullina, tel. 8-950-312-16-61.

Forum program: PROGRAM of the forum of working youth.

Application form for participation: APPLICATION for the forum of working youth.

smpo-rt.ru