In Kazan, personal documents of the writer Ayaz Gilyazov were solemnly handed over to the State Archives of Tatarstan

The archives of the republic will keep manuscripts, books and documents of the Tatar playwright.

Ayaz Gilyazov passed away in 2002. He left a rich literary heritage: five novels, about 20 stories, for two of which he was awarded the State Award of the TASSR named after Gabdulla Tukai. More than 40 plays of the writer are still included in the repertoire of theaters of the republic, the country, and also troupes abroad.

