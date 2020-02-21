February 21, 2020

In the city of Karakol, the Kyrgyz Republic celebrated Mother Language Day. The main participants in the event were ethnic groups. The festival dedicated to the International Mother Language Day was held based on the work of Ch. T. Aitmatov “White Steamboat – The World of Children’s Dreams”.

In the first part of the festival, children of the public association “Tatulyk” acquainted those present with the history of the Tatars in the Issyk-Kul region, its culture, traditions, customs, cuisine and clothing of the Tatar people.

In part 2 of the festival, children performed Tatar songs “Tugan Tel”, “Tugan Yak”, and the dance “Apipa”. They performed in their native language with a theatrical sketch based on the story by Ch.Aitmatov. According to the results of the festival, the public association “Tatulyk” took first place and was encouraged by a letter of appreciation from the Representation of the Government of the Kyrgyz Republic in the Issyk-Kul region.

Deputy Chairman

of the Public Association “Tatulyk”

Kh.Yu.Shakirov