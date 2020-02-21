In the framework of the International Mother Language Day in Moscow flowers at the Tukay monument to be laid

February 21, 2020

On February 22, at 13:30, a ceremony of laying flowers at the monument to the great Tatar poet G. Tukay will be held in Moscow.

The event will be held as part of the celebration of the International Mother Language Day. It was proclaimed by the UNESCO General Conference in November 1999 and is celebrated annually on February 21 to promote linguistic and cultural diversity.

Gabdulla Tukai is the founder of Tatar classical poetry and one of the founders of the modern Tatar literary language.

The ceremony will be attended by representatives of the Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, the Regional Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of Moscow, the public, as well as participants in the regional Moscow International Tatar Kizi 2020 Competition.

Address: square on Novokuznetskaya street, 13/15 – 17/19.

