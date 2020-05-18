International online conference “Preserving the national identity of youth: challenges of our time and best social practices”

May 17, 2020

How modern youth maintains their national identity, establish dialogue between generations and avoid ethnic conflicts, the conference participants will discuss May 19, 2020 at 13.00 in an online format.

Organizers: Regional Public Organization – Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of Moscow.

Partners: Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation, the Council of Muftis of Russia, the Federal National Cultural Autonomy of the Tatars.

Broadcasting of the conference will take place on the website of the Autonomy of the Tatars of Moscow at the link: https://avtonomiya.tatar/?page_id=3454.

During the discussion, problems of the formation of national identity on the example of Tatar youth in Russia and other countries will be discussed, successful social practices and innovative approaches in working with youth using spiritual, educational, cultural, educational and media resources will be considered.

An open dialogue of experts in the field of youth policy, education, interethnic and interfaith relations, representatives of youth associations, entrepreneurs, and media will become a productive platform for developing an effective strategy for preserving the national identity of youth.

Deputies of the State Duma of the Russian Federation, representatives of the Government of Moscow, the Ministry of Youth Affairs of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Federal Agency for Nationalities, the Federal Agency for Youth Affairs, the Council of Muftis of Russia, the Spiritual Administration of Muslims of Moscow, an expert, scientific community, leaders of youth, national and ethnic groups are invited to participate cultural associations and the media.

Moderator of the discussion: Farisov Farit Farisovich – Chairman of the Regional Public Organization – Tatar National Cultural Autonomy of Moscow, Deputy Chairman of the Council of Muftis of Russia.

Issues for discussion:

– Features of the formation of national identity among young people in modern realities.

– Effective models and social practices of preserving the national identity of youth in different regions.

– National-cultural associations and religious organizations of Muslims as a basic factor in preserving national identity.

– Attention to history, as a condition for unification and a successful future.

– The possibilities of the media and civil society in the formation of national identity.

Broadcast: 05/19/2020 at 13.00 at the address https://avtonomiya.tatar/?page_id=3454

Media accreditation: pressa-rootnka@mail.ru, 8 926 763 96 96