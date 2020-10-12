enrutat
“Kinopyatnitsa” at in the Tatar cultural center of Moscow  held  again

At  the Tatar cultural center of Moscow, within the framework of the KINOPYATNITSA project, a screening of the best films of the Altyn tulinku film award took place.

Three films of the filmmanach “The Third Age”, which tell about the fate of elderly people, were presented to the attention of the audience.

The short feature film “One”, the documentaries “Monologue” and “Grandma Lena” each in their own way touch upon the problems of the meaning of life, loneliness and worldly wisdom. After the screening, the film “Monologue” was discussed with its director Oksana Sinchugova.

The evening was moderated by actress and TV presenter Leysan Dusaeva.

The event took place with observance of the mask regime and social distance.

 

