Moabit Notebooks Day at the National Museum of the Republic of Tatarstan

February 10, 2020

February 15, 2020 marks the 114th anniversary of the birth of Musa Jalil, a hero poet whose feat has become an example of unbending courage and devotion to the motherland.

At 12:00, a ceremonial withdrawing from the collections of the National Museum of the legendary “Moabit Notebooks”, written by the poet in fascist dungeons, will take place. The manuscripts of poems created by M. Jalil at the Moabit prison in Berlin, miraculously preserved and reached us, are one of the most valuable exhibits of the museum. Only once a year – February 15 – do residents and visitors of Kazan have the opportunity to see a unique historical monument.

The honorary right to take out “Moabit notebooks” was granted to Alexander Yuryevich Konoplev, co-chairman of the regional headquarters of the All-Russian Popular Front in the Republic of Tatarstan, chairman of the Council of the regional public youth organization “Fatherland Association”.

By tradition, during the ceremony, M. Jalil’s poems will be sung in different languages ​​of the world performed by the winners of the Jalilov Readings International Literary Contest of Readers (organized by the World Tatars Congress, the Ministry of Education and Science of the Republic of Tatarstan, the Writers Union of the Republic of Tatarstan).

For the first time as part of the event, a reconstruction lesson will be held showing Soviet and German small arms from the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945.

During the day, the museum will work on the exhibition “Dying, the hero will not die” and “M. Jalil. Courage will remain for centuries ”: the expositions will present visitors relics from the museum collection related to the exploit and fate of Musa Jalil and his associates.

Admission to the event is free.

tatmuseum.ru