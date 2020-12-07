Mufti of Tatarstan meets with  Consul General of Uzbekistan in Kazan

Today, the Mufti of Tatarstan Kamil Hazrat Samigullin met with Consul General of Uzbekistan in Kazan, Fariddin Nasriev. They discussed cooperation in development of ziyarat tourism (pilgrimage tourism to holy places) in Uzbekistan. In the fraternal republic, there are many memorable places associated with the names of prominent Muslim figures, including Tatar ones. It is known that the great Tatar theologian Shigabutdin Mardzhani also studied in Bukhara.

Last year, within the framework of the First International Forum on Ziyarat Tourism (Pilgrim Tourism), a memorial plaque was unveiled in his honor. Kamil Hazrat Samigullin also invited the guest to hold readings of the scholar Imam Bukhari in Bukhara and publish his works in Arabic.

In memory of the meeting, Kamil Hazrat handed over to the Consul General of Uzbekistan in Kazan, Fariddin Nasriev, a translation of the meanings of the Kur’an in Russian “Kalyam Sharif. Translation of meanings “. The guest, in turn, presented the mufti with a souvenir.

dumrt.ru