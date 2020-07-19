Mufti to Marat Kapkaev: “The revival of the Tatar martial arts will help foster a sense of national pride among young people”

On July 17, a businessman, founder and head of the Tatar Sports Union, Marat Kapkaev, visited the DUM RT. The guest of honor was met by the head of the Muslims of Tatarstan, Mufti Kamil Hazrat Samigullin.

Champion and winner of the World Jiu-Jitsu Cup, silver medalist of the World and European Championships, Master of Sports Marat Kapkaev visited the Muftiate to discuss with Kamil Khazrat the possibility of holding the World Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Kazan together with the organizing committee of the World Championship in Professional Jiu-Jitsu in Abu Dhabi. Marat Kapkaev spoke about the experience of the development of jiu-jitsu in Dubai, the national team of which is among the top in the section of non-waza.

At the same time, the leaders exchanged views on the revival of the lost Tatar martial arts, including caracaplan and Tatar saber fencing.

Kamil Hazrat shared with the guest his impressions of the results of the conference on the development of Koresh, held jointly by the Federation of Koresh of Russia within the walls of the Muftiate, and emphasized the importance of popularizing Tatar martial arts among young people. According to Kamil Hazrat, the revival of the martial arts and traditions of the Tatar people will allow to instill in the male part of the Tatar youth feelings of national pride and self-awareness, civic responsibility for the fate of their own people and their native language, as well as to form an active position among young people in preserving religious and national customs.

Marat Aby fully supported the opinion of Kamil Hazrat and also expressed his views on the problem of preserving the national identity and unity of the Tatar nation.

Promotion of an active and healthy lifestyle is an integral part of the youth policy of the SAM RT. Sports events are an important means of uniting, strengthening friendship and mutual understanding among young Muslims, as well as between representatives of traditional faiths. They are focused on the formation of a personality with an active civic position, with a generally accepted system of values ​​and open to the perception of “other” religions. It is important that active work on organizing sports competitions and tournaments has shown itself to be the most effective in combating ideas of religious intolerance among young people. Prophet Muhammad ﷺ said: “A strong believer is better before Allah and is more loved by Him than a weak believer, although in each [of them] there is good ….” DUM RT organizes such annual sports initiatives as the All-Russian Jiu-Jitsu Tournament for the Mardjani Cup and the Republican Koresh and Arm Wrestling Tournament for the DUM RT Cup.

