October 28-29: Days of Tatar cinema at the Cinema Hall  in Novosbirsk

The purpose of the Days of Tatar Cinema is to familiarize the viewer with the Tatar national cinema, to promote the Tatar language and culture, to foster a sense of national pride and a culture of interethnic communication, and to develop cultural ties between regions.

Today in Tatarstan films are produced in many modern genres, from screen versions of literary classics to arthouse.

Films will be presented by  representative of the State Budgetary Institution of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan “Tatarkino” Elmira Bayramova and the main character of the film “Ostazbik”, actor of the Almetyevsk Drama Theater – Dinar Khusnutdinov.

All films are in their original language with Russian subtitles.

October 28, 15:00: Ostazbik 16+ (2019, 26 min.). Director: Renat Karimov-Saiga, “Nigez Yort” 6+ (2018, 28 min.). Director: Nasur Yurushbaev

October 29, 15:00: Apipa 12+ (2019, 100 min.). Director: Ilshat Rakhimbay

