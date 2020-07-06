Pearls of Aksubaevsky district reveal their talents

July 06, 2020

Collectives and soloists, both amateur and professional in nominations, have been invited to participate in the Talantiada International Competition.

The competition was held in absentia. Participants needed only to fill out an application and send a video presentation.

Alsu Nurullina presented her number in the category “Variety Vocal” in the age category up to 6 years. For her talent and mastery at such a young age she received the 2nd degree Laureate Diploma of the Talantiada International Arts Prize. Her teacher, Aigul Krasnova, received Thanks from the director of the republican center for extracurricular activities, Ranisa Idrisova and the International Festival Center “Rhythm” for high achievements in pedagogical activity.

Anastasia Petrova

aksubayevo.ru