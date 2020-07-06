enrutat
Pearls of Aksubaevsky district reveal their talents

July  06,  2020

Collectives  and soloists, both amateur and professional  in nominations, have been invited to participate in the Talantiada International Competition.

The competition was held in absentia. Participants needed only to fill out an application and send a video presentation.

Alsu Nurullina presented her number in the category “Variety Vocal” in the age category up to 6 years. For her talent and mastery at such a young age she received the 2nd degree Laureate Diploma of the Talantiada International Arts Prize. Her teacher, Aigul Krasnova, received Thanks from the director of the republican center for extracurricular activities, Ranisa Idrisova and the International Festival Center “Rhythm” for high achievements in pedagogical activity.

Anastasia Petrova
aksubayevo.ru

