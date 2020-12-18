Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan met with head of the Tatar Autonomy of Magnitogorsk

On December 17, 2020, in the building of the representative office, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan Kh.M. Gilfanov met with chairman of the MNKAT of Magnitogorsk K.M. Tagirov. The parties discussed the current issues of interaction.

For the autonomy of the Tatars of Magnitogorsk, the issue of expanding space of ​​the organization’s building remains relevant. The building is located in the city center, has a fenced area. At the moment, part of the building is empty, previously there was a library. The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Tatarstan will assist in resolving this issue.

The parties also agreed on prompt exchange of information on the Tatar festivals taking place in Yekaterinburg and Magnitogorsk, competitions for active participation of creative teams of both parties. For example, in Magnitogorsk the song contests named after Gabdulla Rakhimkulov, the contest “Hәter” and others are successfully held, in Yekaterinburg the contests “Ural Sandugachi”, “Shoma Bass” are being held.

At the end of the meeting, the parties noted that they are interested in strengthening not only humanitarian exchange, but also trade and economic ties between enterprises of Tatarstan and the city of Magnitogorsk.

