Rustam Minnikhanov in Moscow presented medals in honor of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

The Plenipotentiary Representation of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation hosted a medal award ceremony in honor of the 100th anniversary of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic The awards were presented by President of the Republic of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan – Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Russian Federation Ravil Akhmetshin.

Welcoming the participants of the event, Rustam Minnikhanov noted that 2020 is special for Tatarstan – the republic is celebrating its 100th anniversary. By the decree of President of Russia, this event acquired the status of a federal holiday. “Despite the coronavirus pandemic, we are celebrating a century with dignity. A number of large facilities have been opened in the republic. Work in this direction keeps going . It is planned to open a new cancer center, two ice palaces, several sports facilities and kindergartens. The final meeting is scheduled for December 18, then we will sum up the results, ”the President of Tatarstan said.

Rustam Minnikhanov stressed that over 100 years the republic has passed a long way of development: from an agricultural region to one of the country’s industrial centers. “The most important thing is the people who created the foundation of our republic. Today I would like to mark your services to the Republic of Tatarstan, ”added Rustam Minnikhanov.

For a significant contribution to strengthening the socio-economic potential of the Republic of Tatarstan, interethnic and interfaith peace and harmony, preservation and enhancement of the cultural and spiritual heritage, high achievements in professional and social activities, the medal “100 years of the formation of the Tatar Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic” was awarded to compatriots who contributed significant contribution to the development of the Republic of Tatarstan.

These are Maganov Ravil Ulfatovich – Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Oil Company “LUKOIL”, Khabriev Ramil Usmanovich – Director of the National Research Institute of Public Health named after N.А. Semashko, ex-Minister of Health of the Republic of Tatarstan, Mukhametshin Farit Mubarakshevich – diplomat, Deputy Chairman of the Strategic Vision Group “Russia – Islamic World”, Akchurin Rasim Suleimanovich – Colonel General First Deputy Chairman of the Moscow City Council of Moscow Veterans, Valiev Azat Gabbasovich – General Director of LLC “SUPR”, Karimova Nazifa Kharisovna – writer, journalist, Honored Worker of Culture of the Republic of Tatarstan, Lvovich Boris Afroimovich – Honored Artist of Russia, director and actor, Sultanov Fuad Feizrakhmanovich – General Director of the Trade House “Tatarstan”, executive director of the Tatarstan Community in Moscow, head of Tatarstan the national center of the Moscow region, Mukhtasarov Farit Shamilovich – chairman of the Regional Tatar national-cultural autonomy of the Moscow region.

For a great personal contribution to the formation and development of the oil industry of the Republic of Tatarstan and many years of fruitful work, Rustam Minnikhanov awarded the medal “In commemoration of production of three billion tons of oil in Tatarstan” to Elena Sapronova, General Director of SINTECH LLC

At the end of the event, Rustam Nurgalievich thanked the participants of the meeting for having gathered at a difficult time. “I am very glad to see you all, in Tatarstan I will convey my regards from you,” he added.

tatmsk.tatarstan.ru