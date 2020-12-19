Rustam Minnikhanov will sum up results of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR

A meeting will be held today at the Kazan Kremlin, where the results of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the republic will be summed up. It will be chaired by President of Tatarstan Rustam Minnikhanov.

In addition to summing up the results, the event will discuss preparation and holding of the Year of Native Languages ​​and National Unity in 2021. The meeting will be attended by the relevant organizing committee, the Committee for preparation and holding of the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the establishment of the TASSR and Council under the President of the Republic of Tatarstan for interethnic and interfaith relations.

tatar-inform.ru