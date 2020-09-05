“Sing, my soul”

September 04, 2020

The collective of the Center for Tatar-Bashkir national culture “Duslyk” (Shadrinsk, the Kurgan region) took part in a festive concert dedicated to the New Village Day in Shadrinsk. The collective of the Center dedicated their program entitled “Sing, my soul” to the 100th anniversary of the formation of the TASSR.

From TsTBNK “Duslyk” the children’s creative team “Azalia”, the folklore group “Duslyk Sulyshy”, as well as Vakhitova Albina, Sukhanova Yulia, Tamaeva Olga, Berezina Alfira, Fatkullin Adel, Stepnykh Damira took part in the festive program.

On the stage, one number was replaced by another: songs sounded in both native Tatar and Russian, but even so it was possible to understand without words: these were songs about love for a small homeland, about parents, about feelings between a man and a woman. The audience warmly greeted both aged and very young artists, who sang and danced from the heart.

The exhibition of arts and crafts “Crafts of the Master” and the photo exhibition “Shadrinsk, I love you”, which have become traditional, were attended by participants of the Duslyk Center for Scientific and Technical Research – Gulfira Fasukovna Baydasheva, Natalya Fatkullina, Irina Vladimirovna Absatarova, Almaz Vakhitov and Stepnykh Stepnykh. All participants received letters of thanks.

In the Duslyk Center itself, an exhibition of creative works by Banu Khaidarovna Barnasheva and the Azalia children’s creative team was organized, dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the TASSR.

Director of the recreation center “Sozvezdie” Sazonova Tatyana Ivanovna congratulated the couples who have been married for 25 years and presented them with gifts. These are the Tamaevs Askhat Faridovich and Olga Ivanovna and the Agishevs Albert Kamaletdinovich and Inga Samigulovna. They are members of the Duslyk Center collective.

The New Village Day ended with a festive fireworks.

Stepnykh Damira, director of the Center for Tatar-Bashkir national culture “Duslyk” (Shadrinsk, the Kurgan region)