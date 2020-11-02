Tatarstan creates a catalog of place names in the Tatar language

The Spatial Data Foundation of the Republic of Tatarstan has begun to create and maintain a catalog of names of geographical objects of the Republic of Tatarstan in the Tatar language. The catalog will be published in Tatar and Russian.

Tatarstan specialists will become pioneers in this matter – in the constituent entities of the Russian Federation there is still no experience in creating catalogs in national languages ​​that could be used.

Along with the work on translating geographical names into Tatar, another, no less painstaking task will be carried out. Now a rather significant number of discrepancies and discrepancies in the names of geographical objects in the Republic of Tatarstan have accumulated, so that the creation of a catalog of geographical names will eliminate these inconveniences.

The first stage of creating the catalog has already been completed. A general electronic catalog of settlements in the Republic of Tatarstan was created.

tatarlar.info