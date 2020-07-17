Tatarstan residents will receive gifts for the 100th anniversary of TASSR

The authorities of Tatarstan are preparing to hold face-to-face events dedicated to the celebration of the 100th anniversary of the formation of the Tatarstan Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republic. The plans were confirmed by the head of the press service of the President of Tatarstan Lilia Galimova. In her words, it is too early to talk about specific dates, decisions will be made on the basis of the sanitary and epidemiological situation. As noted by Galimova, the health of the residents remains the highest priority for the president.

“We are planning some celebrations on this occasion, but to say that something will be premature for now,” she said.

In honor of the centenary, citizens of Kazan will receive gifts – the Big Kazan Ring, the completed embankment of Lake Kaban, as well as the building of the National Library. It is planned to open socially significant objects, parks and squares in the districts.

– The holiday was originally supposed not in terms of solemn events, but the opening of a large number of objects, – said Galimova.

kazanfirst.ru