The final ceremony of the “Tatar Kyzy” contest will be held in Chelyabinsk

September 06, 2020

September 18, 2020 at 18:00 in the cozy hall of the Concert Hall named after S.S. Prokofiev of the Chelyabinsk Philharmonic (Chelyabinsk, Trud st., 92a) are waiting for all fans and connoisseurs of Tatar culture. There will be a GRAND FINAL CEREMONY of the jubilee tenth competition of the national project of the Congress of Tatars of the Chelyabinsk region “TATAR KYZY” together with the final of several national projects at once:

“Tatar egete-2020” (Lucky dzhigit-2020 “);

“Nәni Enҗelәr-2020” (“Little Pearls-2020”);

“Nәni Batyrlar-2020” (“Little Batyrs-2020”);

“Nәni Tamchilar-2020” (“Little Droplets-2020”).

Spectators will enjoy a bright and exciting show from the contestants, a concert of pop stars. Unforgettable emotions and amazing impressions are guaranteed, – the organizers promise.