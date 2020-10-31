The grand opening of the new House of Culture took place in the Penza region

October 30, 2020

On October 29, 2020, the ceremonial opening of the new House of Culture took place in the village of Reshetino, Penza Region.

Among the honored guests there were Governor of the Penza Region I. Belozertsev, General Director of OJSC Transneft R. Kamozin, Deputy of the Legislative Assembly of the Penza Region L. Glukhova, Chairman of the Tatar Autonomy of the Penza Region Zh.Z. Tuktarov, Chairman of the Ak Kalfak Public Organization Vasilyeva E.Kh.

Residents of the village of Reshetino welcomed head of the region with a Tatar song, bread and salt. They themselves have already seen enough of their new cultural center, now they are happy to show it to guests. The work of creative circles is in full swing in the offices.

The House of Culture was given the name “Druzhba” as an oil pipeline running through the Penza region and a dozen other regions.

Elmira Vasilieva