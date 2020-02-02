The relay race of the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR has reached Vladivostok

February 01, 2020

Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of Tatars Vasil Shaykhraziev after official meetings came to meet with active members of the Tatar public organizations of the Far Eastern Federal District. A historical event takes place here – the ceremony of passing the baton of the flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR. The symbols of their subjects have been fixed by the Khabarovsk, Kamchatka, Primorsky Territories, Sakhalin, Magadan Regions, and the Republic of Sakha. We remind that the relay has been launched during the meeting of Vasil Shaykhraziev with the Tatars of Lake Baikal. The flag of the 100th anniversary of the TASSR will be carried across all federal districts.

The compatriots gathered in the hall were greeted by chairman of the National Council, Vasil Shaykhraziev. He acquainted with the work plan of the World Tatars Congress for 2020, called on the heads of organizations to work, using the positive experience of each other. He emphasized the upcoming important events.

Ahead of the census. Vasil Shaykhraziev noted that public organizations should reach every Tatar person, and conveyed the words of the President of Tatarstan. He also recalled the need for a census plan for each region.

At the end of the ceremony, Chairman of the National Council presented letters of thanks to the most active compatriots.

We remind that Deputy Prime Minister of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council, Vasil Shaykhraziev, is on a working visit to Vladivostok today.