Time, back: an open-air museum will appear in the Old Tatar Sloboda

07/19/2020

On Kayum Nasyri Street, for the holiday of Eid al-Adha – this year it falls on July 31 – a new historical and cultural complex will open, which promises to become another attraction point on the tourist map of Kazan. The project is being implemented by the Al-Marjani Mosque, and all the funds earned will go to the needs of the religious organization. However, the imam-khatyb of the mosque Mansur khazrat Jalyaletdinov believes that the investments will not pay off soon, but the task is different – so that people can get acquainted with the life, culture, crafts, clothes of the Tatar people.