February 10, 2020

We remind l that over the course of 2 days, the delegation of Tatarstan, headed by Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tatarstan, Chairman of the National Council of the World Congress of the Tatars, Vasil Shaykhraziev worked at the Kemerovo region. As part of a working trip, Vasil Shaykhraziev met with head of the city of Prokopyevsk, A.B. Mamaev, got acquainted with construction process of the city mosque, and also visited the club of intellectual development “Connoisseurs”, where an open Tatar language lesson was held.

The work program on February 9 also included a meeting of the chairman of the National Council with the leaders of the Tatar public organizations of the Siberian Federal District.

And today, February 10, an official meeting was held between Chairman of the National Council of the All-Russian Communist Party Vasil Shaykhraziev and Governor of the Kemerovo Region Sergey Tsivilev. The parties discussed a number of issues regarding the holding of the Tatar national holiday Sabantuy, as well as the creation of the Arts Center, which will provide premises for Tatar autonomy. In addition, today at the Munira mosque, the chairman of the National Council met with representatives of the Tatar public in the Kemerovo region.

The cultural program of today consisted of a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the founding of the TASSR. During the event, Vasil Shaykhraziev expressed his gratitude to the Governor of the Kemerovo region Sergey Tsivilev. He also recalled that the Federal Sabantuy of 2023 will be held in the Kemerovo region.

“The further you leave Tatarstan, the more difficult it is to preserve the Tatar language and religion. However, we have existing autonomies, mosques and assets that contribute to the preservation of our unity, ”said the chairman of the National Council. Vasil Shaikhraziev: “The farther you leave Tatarstan, the more difficult it is to preserve the Tatar language and religion”