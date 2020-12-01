VIDEO: Vladimir Putin awarded the Mukharlyamov family from Tatarstan with the Order of Parental Glory

November 30, 2020

On the eve, Vladimir Putin signed a decree on awarding a family from Tatarstan with the Order of Parental Glory. Each of the children has found their worthy place in life. For 35 years, the Mukharlyamovs have been an example of a strong and friendly family.

On the festive Mother’s Day – the mother of 15 children Alsu Mukharlyamova is traditionally in the kitchen. The best example is her own, she is sure. Next to her and her daughter, she has six assistants! The mother-heroine also has 9 sons, 6 daughters-in-law and 10 grandchildren!

“They often don’t believe that we have many children in our family, they ask if we are the same mother,” shared one of the daughters of Alsu Gulchachak Mukharlyamova.

While the maiden squad is in the kitchen, head of the family, Khabir Mukharlyamov, and his sons are completing household chores. The father, by his example, brings up the love of his sons for work. Adult children have already found themselves in the profession – who is an entrepreneur, who is a doctor, who is a rescuer, and who is a builder. Younger children follow in their footsteps.

“My dad has 3 tractors and 1 harvester, he puts me there and I really like to ride in it,” said one of Khabir’s sons Ilyus Mukharlyamov.

Doing everything together is the credo of the Mukharlyamov family.

A big family is a big farm. The eldest son is 34, the youngest daughter is 10 years old. 15 children is so many that it is simply impossible to gather them all at once in the house. Therefore, every visit of children for parents is a real holiday!

This time, the children of the Mukharlyamov family came to congratulate their mother not only on Mother’s Day, but also on the award of the honorary order to their parents by Vladimir Putin. The family has many awards, head of the family is an honored machine operator of Tatarstan, and my mother is the winner of the Republican competition “Woman of the Year”.

– A big family is always fun, we work together, children help us. When older children leave for the city, we miss, only three children live with us now, ” said mother of many children, Alsu Mukharlyamova.

The elder children of the Mukharlyamov family live in the city with their families, call their parents every day.

“It’s always more fun together, with children, with grandchildren, the soul rejoices,” said the father of many children, Khabir Mukharlyamov.

They love to tears, rejoice like children, the Mukharlyamovs – they could also claim the status of the most cheerful family.

