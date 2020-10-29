WHERETOEAT TATARSTAN 2020 award determined the best restaurant of the republic

October 29, 2020

The grand ceremony of the WHERETOEAT TATARSTAN 2020 award was held on October 28 at the Kazan Palace by Tasigo hotel and brought together the entire color of the republic’s restaurant community.

“Stability is a sign of mastery” – this axiom of the sport of the highest achievements is applicable to today’s restaurant Tatarstan. The first three of the best, compared to last year, remained unchanged. The highest line of the republican rating, as in 2019, was taken by the “Bachelor’s Shelter” by restaurateur Sergey Tulisov. The second place is again at the Pir restaurant, the third – at Marusovka.

But then there were rearrangements. Thus, the Kazan bar “Setka” (chef Denis Fadeev) climbed to the fourth place (last year – No. 5 in the rating of Tatarstan). And this is again the absolute WHERETOEAT record: in no other region of the country has bars climbed so high in a single rating – in the entire 8-year history of the award.

The ten best establishments in Tatarstan today looks like this:

“Priyut Kholostyaka (Bachelor’s Shelter)”, Kazan

“Pir”, Kazan

“Marusovka”, Kazan

Bar “Grid”, Kazan

“Artel”, Kazan

“Duck in a bowler hat”, Kazan

VASILCHUKÍ Chaihona No. 1, Kazan

“Chirem”, Kazan

Cheeseria, Kazan

Leto, Kazan

In some nominations, a year later, the laureates have changed completely. The main panel of experts named Rustam Rakhimov, the chief of Marusovka, “Chef of the Year”.

Alexey Golev from Enoteca S became the “Sommelier of the Year”. “Chirem” was recognized as “the best restaurant of Tatar cuisine” this year, and the traditional “Special Media Prize” went to the bistro “Artel” (chef – Bulat Ibragimov).

In the new nomination – “Best Bar” – the well-deserved trophy was awarded to the ReLab team, headed by Artur Galaychuk.

“The most innovative project of the year” (special nomination from the Technoflot company) was recognized the Artel restaurant.

For reference

WHERETOEAT is the only independent restaurant award in Russia, covering the entire territory of the country, from Kaliningrad and Sochi to Vladivostok and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk. The award dates back to 2013, when the very first rating of the best restaurants in St. Petersburg was compiled on the initiative of a group of gastronomic journalists. Over the next years, WHERETOEAT’s geography expanded to include Moscow, the South of Russia, Tatarstan and the Ural Federal District. In February 2020, in the capital of our country, the first ever award ceremony for the laureates of the all-Russian restaurant prize WHERETOEAT RUSSIA took place. Currently, regional WHERETOEAT ceremonies are held annually in the fall. All-Russian, at the end of the year – in winter, in Moscow.

