Within the framework of the “Tatar Living Room” project, the event “National Ornament and Pattern as a Display of Culture” took place.

On December 12, an event prepared by the public organization of Tatar women “Ak Kalfak-Neva” – “National ornament and pattern as a manifestation of culture” was held in the library of National Literatures within the framework of the cultural and educational project “Tatar Living Room”. The event began with a welcoming speech by Deputy Permanent Representative of the Republic of Tatarstan in the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region Damir Sabirov.

The author and presenter of this event, chairman of the public organization of Tatar women “Ak Kalfak-Neva” Firaya Rashitova, in her opening speech drew the guests’ attention to the undeniable female priority in performing of ornaments, embroidery, patterns and decorations on products for various purposes at Tatar home The Tatar words chigү, urnək, nakysh, bizək have become the most popular in the “Tatar living room” today.

Women activists of Ak Kalfak-Neva decorated the Living Room with embroidery from the family heirlooms of the “Grandmother’s Skunduk”, and some of them demonstrated their own embroideries made at master classes.

The atmosphere of home comfort was created by a table with a tablecloth – ashyaulyk, dishes with Tatar ornament, honey chak-chak and oriental joys in vases.