The Forum of Muslim Teachers of Tatarstan will be held in Kazan

From 12 to 13 October, Kazan will host the annual Forum of teachers of Muslim educational organizations of Tatarstan as part of the preparation of a program to celebrate the 1100th anniversary of the adoption of Islam by the Volga Bulgaria. The forum has been held since 2011 by the Religious Board of Muslims of the Republic of Tatarstan (DUM RT) together with the Foundation for Support of Islamic Culture, Science and Education and the Russian Islamic Institute and is a platform for discussing and solving urgent problems in the field of Muslim education and upbringing. According to last year’s experience, it will be held within the framework of the II All-Russian Symposium with international participation “Theology of Traditional Religions and Interaction of Scientific, Pedagogical and Religious Communities in the Educational Environment.”

Within the framework of the forum, Muslim teachers will consider issues related to the peculiarities of teaching in religious educational institutions and the system of religious education in the Republic of Tatarstan. Director of the Burbash children’s boarding house for children at the NIBF “Yardum” Albert Bazagutinov will make a report “The activities of the Islamic boarding house for boys in the village. Burbash Baltasinsky district “, the founder of the Naberezhnye Chelny family leisure center” Zinnat “Leysan Akhmetshina will share her successful experience in the field of Islamic development in young children, acting. Ainur Timerkhanov, the rector of the MRO DOE VO “Bulgarian Islamic Academy” online madrasah, which began its work in early 2021.

This year, foreign experts will also take part in the forum. So, Doctor of Philology, Professor of Arabic Linguistics at the University. Sidi Mohammad bin Abdullah (Fez, Morocco) Muhammad al-Hannash will share “The experience of teaching Arabic as a native and foreign language in Morocco and beyond”. Teacher at the University. Sabahaddina Zaima, Applied Linguistics Researcher (Istanbul, Turkey) Ahmed ar-Rukhban will tell the delegates about the “Experience of Teaching Arabic to Foreigners in Turkey”.

In addition, during the Forum and Symposium, the brightest teachers and students of Muslim educational institutions of Tatarstan who have achieved outstanding results in their teaching and learning will be awarded by the DUM of Republic of Tatarstan, including letters of thanks and personal scholarships from the Mufti of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The Forum of Teachers of Muslim Educational Organizations will begin at 09:00 on October 12-13 at the Korston State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company.